Soglin suggests idled Oscar Mayer plant as possible Foxconn site

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin is recommending a possible site for Foxconn to operate a second facility, as talk ramps up about the manufacturer looking at Dane County. On Soglin’s list — the shuttered Oscar Mayer plant. On Thursday, Soglin noted the idled plant is located on a rail line, is very close to Dane County Regional Airport, and has easy access to the Interstate.

While the state legislature is working on a lucrative incentive package to attract Foxconn to build a plant in southeast Wisconsin, the mayor said that’s not likely in Madison. “We are not at all interested in participating a race to the bottom, in regards to competing with financial incentives.

This second Foxconn site would reportedly create around 600 new jobs. Soglin is also proposing two other, undeveloped sites in the city. The Wisconsin State Journal reports one is believed to be University Research Park 2 on the far west side.

WIBA