Badger men’s basketball student tickets sold out in 12 minutes

Tickets for the Wisconsin men’s basketball Grateful Red student section went on sale Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CT. Twelve minutes later, all 2,100 tickets were gone. The student section at the Kohl Center for Wisconsin basketball has completely sold out for 13 of the last 16 seasons.

Wisconsin led the Big Ten Conference in attendance this past season and ranked 6th nationally. The Badgers have led the Big Ten in attendance in 11 of the last 15 years. UW has finished among the nation’s top seven for attendance in each of the last 17 years.