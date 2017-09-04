Madison man killed in fall at Devil’s Lake State Park identified

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says a Madison man died after falling from a bluff at Devil’s Lake State Park.

The DNR says 27-year-old Macklin B.W. Nesst fell 50 feet Saturday evening, while climbing around on a rock feature known as “Devil’s Doorway” on the parks eastern bluff.

Devils Lake Park Superintendent Steve Schmelzer said park visitors started CPR almost immediately, while the park’s staff and paramedics from the Baraboo Fire and Rescue Department responded.

The DNR says Nesst was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sauk County officials.

CORRECTION: This story was updated to correct the spelling of the victim’s name. The DNR had initially released an incorrect spelling.