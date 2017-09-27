Murphy joins fellow linemen in IR

The Green Bay Packers sent yet another offensive tackle to Injured Reserve on Tuesday, joining Don Barclay and Jason Spriggs. Kyle Murphy, who started the opener against Seattle at right tackle and then the next two games at left tackle, suffered a foot injury in Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

Murphy was in the locker room on Tuesday, wearing a protective boot and using a knee scooter. He could return after eight weeks, but the Packers can only bring back two players by NFL Rule.

The Packers host the Chicago Bears on Thursday night and Mike McCarthy doesn’t know who his starters will be. Both David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga practiced on a limited basis on Tuesday. The two players started all 19 games together last season but have yet to do so this year.

It is possible both Bakhtiari and Bulaga could return against the Bears, but the question would then be, can they finish. And if they can’t play all or a portion of the game, who would take over?

Justin McCray is one possibility. He has already received playing time with injuries to the starters. If both Bakhtiari and Bulaga can’t play, then the Packers would likely go to McCray and undrafted rookie Adam Pankey.

The Packers also signed Ulrick John from Arizona’s practice squad after Murphy was placed on Injured Reserve.

The Packers can also be encouraged by the number of injured players that worked on a limited basis on Tuesday. Wide receiver Randall Cobb was back, as was linebacker Nick Perry, with a big club cast on his broken hand.