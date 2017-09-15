Schimel announces 25 arrests in child sex trafficking sting

Attorney General Brad Schimel has announced that 25 people were arrested in July and August in stings related to sex trafficking.

The arrests were made as agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking Bureau teamed up with local and federal law enforcement.

According to a news release, during operations focused in northern and eastern Wisconsin, 25 individuals were arrested. The investigation targeted those seeking children for sex and “johns,” — individuals who were soliciting prostitutes.

Some of those arrested were knowingly seeking 14-and 15-year-old children for sexual purposes.