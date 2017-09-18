Wisconsin home sales saw slight jump in August

Home sales picked up a bit across Wisconsin last month.

The Wisconsin Realtors Association reports its members sold 8,512 homes in August, an increase of just sixth-tenths of a percent compared to a year ago. In July, home sales dropped year-over-year by five percent.

WRA officials say sales would’ve been stronger this summer if more homes were available, with the tight inventory also placing pressure on prices. The median price of a home sold in Wisconsin last month was $182,000 – a more than seven-percent increase compared to August 2016.