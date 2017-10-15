Badgers climb to 5th in Top 25 polls

Following Saturday’s lackluster 17-9 win over Purdue on Saturday, the Wisconsin Badger football team climbed into the top five in both Top 25 College Football polls.

The Badgers are 5th in both the A.P. (Media) Top 25 and the Coaches Top 25 polls.

Alabama is number one in both polls, followed by Penn State, Georgia, TCU and Wisconsin. Ohio State is sixth in both polls.

Michigan State is 18th in the A.P. Poll and 19th in the Coaches poll. Michigan is 19th in the Media poll and 15th in the coaches poll.

The Badgers return to action this week, facing the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday morning at Camp Randall.