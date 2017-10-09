Lawmakers schedule hearing on ‘sanctuary city’ bill

Legislation that would ban so-called “sanctuary cities” in Wisconsin has been scheduled for a public hearing at the state Capitol.

The bill, introduced by Republican state Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater), is set to go before the Senate’s Labor and Regulatory Reform Committee on Thursday. It would prohibit local governments from passing rules or resolutions that keep federal immigration laws from being enforced.

A similar proposal was introduced last session, but failed after facing massive opposition by immigrant rights groups.

The hearing is expected to draw protests and a long day of testimony. A spokesman with the group Voces de la Frontera said they expected to have “hundreds of people” present at the Capitol Thursday.