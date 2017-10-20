Thieves crash stolen car into Cross Plains gun store

Thieves used a stolen vehicle to help break in to a gun shop in Dane County.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says thieves backed the 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis through the front of PT Firearms in Cross Plains early Friday morning. Once inside, they smashed display cases and stole several firearms.

The suspects then fled the scene, leaving the stolen vehicle behind.

Verona Police responded the break-in and used a K9 to track the suspects, although none were located. Local law enforcement and the ATF are investigating.