Wisconsin falls at Michigan State in Big Ten Volleyball

The seventh-ranked Wisconsin women’s volleyball team fell in four sets to the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing on Saturday.  The Spartans pulled out a 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 victory at Jenison Field House.  It’s the third straight loss for the Badgers.

MSU (12-3 overall, 5-1 Big Ten) could not be slowed on offense, hitting .348 (55 kills-17 errors-129 attempts) for the match.  UW (11-4, 2-4) hit .295 (63 – 15 – 138).

Junior Tionna Williams led the Cardinal and White with 17 kills while hitting .696 (17-1-23).  Senior Lauryn Gillis earned 16 kills with Dana Rettke and Kelli Bates adding nine kills each.

Wisconsin hasn’t lost three-straight matches since 2015, when they lost to Arkansas at the end of the non-conference season followed by back-to-back Big Ten defeats against Penn State and Ohio State.

The Badgers return home to face number-4 Nebraska Wednesday night at the UW Field House.  The match will air live on the Big Ten Network at 8 p.m.


