Wisconsin National Guard troops could help with hurricane relief

As Puerto Rico struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria, Wisconsin National Guard troops are being called to help.

Governor Scott Walker issued an executive order Tuesday which activates Guard members to provide medical and other aid to victims of hurricanes Maria and Irma. It’s not certain how many troops might go.

Walker’s order comes after Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands made formal requests for assistance.

Federal officials say less than one of five Puerto Ricans have electricity, weeks after Maria went through — and more than a quarter of residents still don’t have clean running water.