There were fewer fatal traffic crashes than usual on Wisconsin roads last month.

Preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows 41 people died in Wisconsin traffic crashes, making it the safest September in terms of traffic deaths since the end of World War II.

However, through the first nine months of this year, a total of 438 people have died in Wisconsin traffic crashes — just one less compared to the same period last year and 19 more than the five-year average.