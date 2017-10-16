WMC head suggests Wisconsin drop “America’s Dairyland” from license plates

The head of the state’s business lobby is suggesting Wisconsin try to shake its reputation as being dependent on agriculture for jobs.

The addition of a major Foxconn factory in Racine County could boost Wisconsin’s prominence in the technology sector. However, during an event in Madison Monday, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce President Kurt Bauer noted a past survey by the group showed a perception that many of the jobs available in Wisconsin are related to agriculture, even though most open positions are in fields like manufacturing.

“People outside of our state believe that the type of jobs you’re going to get if you move to Wisconsin are largely agricultural dominated…that just isn’t the case,” he said.

Bauer suggested one step the state could take to market itself better is to drop the motto “America’s Dairyland” from its standard-issue license plates, in favor of something more contemporary. “Forward, for example, can note its resolve, indomitability, and progress…it’s our state motto…and it’s not a bad image to project to the rest of the world.”

“America’s Dairyland” has been on Wisconsin license plates for almost 80 years.