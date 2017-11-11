Badger women’s soccer advances in NCAA Tournament, men advance in conference tournament

The Wisconsin women’s soccer team rolled to a 5-0 win over Toledo in the opening round of the NCAA tournament at the McClimon Complex in Madison on Friday night.

The two teams were scoreless at halftime, but the Badgers exploded in the second half and tallied all five of their goals in a span of just 19 minutes.

Wisconsin native Grace Douglas scored twice for the Badgers, who also got goals from freshman Lauren Rice, Sophomore Jordan McNeese and sophomore Allie Winterfield.

Wisconsin goalkeeper Caitlyn Clem recorded her 10th shutout of the season, which ranks seventh in program history.

The Badgers head to South Carolina to face the No. 1-seeded Gamecocks on Friday in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Badger men

The Wisconsin men’s soccer team knocked off top-seeded Michigan, 4-0, in the Big Ten semifinals on Friday in Westfield, Indiana.

The Badgers (10-4-4) will face top-ranked Indiana (15-0-4) in the title match at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Chris Mueller, Mark Segbers, Tom Barlow and Alex Alfaro all scored for the Badgers. Goalkeeper Philipp Schilling recorded his fifth shutout of the season.