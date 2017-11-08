Badgers climb to 8th in CFP rankings

The Wisconsin Badgers moved up one spot to number-8 Tuesday night in the second week of the College Football Playoff rankings. The Badgers (9-0) will host the Iowa Hawkeyes at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Camp Randall. Iowa debuted at number-20 this week.

The top five stayed the same. Georgia (9-0) is number 1, followed by Alabama (9-0), Notre Dame (8-1), Clemson (8-1) and Oklahoma (8-1).

Ohio State (7-2) dropped from seven to thirteen. Penn State (7-2) fell to 14th.

Also ahead of the Badgers is TCU (8-1) at number-6 and Miami (8-0) is number seven.