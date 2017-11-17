Homicide in Tomahawk

A suspect is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in Tomahawk Thursday night — the first homicide there in nearly a decade. It happened at a residence on West Mohawk Drive around 6pm. Police say a man was shot and killed inside a camper.

Police Chief Al Elvin told WAOW NewsLine Nine that there were two people inside at the time. The shooter and victim knew one another, but were not related. Investigators are still trying to piece together a motive for the shooting.

“We don’t have that narrowed down yet, we are in the process of running leads and covering every avenue we can cover to find out what triggered somebody, what would cause somebody to do this,” Elvin said.

The shooter fled the scene, but was arrested later Thursday night in Chippewa County at a Walmart in Lake Hallie. The name of the suspect and the victim haven’t been released yet. Police say this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

WSAU

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Charles Ramp.