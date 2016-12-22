Bucks drop second straight to Cavs

The Milwaukee Bucks earned back-to-back wins over Brooklyn and Chicago earlier, but the Cleveland Cavaliers proved to be too much.

The Bucks dropped back-to-back games to the Cavaliers, including Wednesday nights 113-102 loss at Quicken Loans Arena.

Kyrie Irving scored 31 points and added 13 assists and six rebounds, while LaBron James scored 29 points (4 of 7 three pointers) while adding nine rebounds and six assists in the win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, Jabari Parker 27 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 11 points for the Bucks.

The Bucks closed the gap to 74-71 late in the third quarter, but the Cavaliers went on a 18-6 run to pull away.

The Bucks dropped to 13-14 and will return to action Friday night at home against Washington.