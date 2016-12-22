Marquette men & women pull out wins

The Marquette Golden Eagles, in their final non-conference tune-up, rolled to a 89-56 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Wednesday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Sophomore guard Haanif Cheatham hit 8 of 10 from the field and scored 19 points. Senior center Luke Fischer added 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting and senior Jajuan Johnson added 14 points in the win.

Marquette forced 22 SIUE turnovers, including 13 steals and turned them into 31 points.

The Golden Eagles improved to 9-3 and will open Big East play next Wednesday against Georgetown at the Bradley Center.

Marquette women win

McKayla Yentz scored 16 points to lead Marquette to a 62-52 win over New Mexico on Wednesday afternoon at the Al McGuire Center.

Marquette hit just 23 of 71 shots (32.4%) from the field, but a strong defensive performance helped the Golden Eagles earn their ninth win (9-2) of the season.

Marquette opens Big East play at Villanova next Wednesday (Dec. 28).