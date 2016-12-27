Wisconsin manufacturer faces fines in death of teen worker

A Wisconsin company is facing federal fines, after the death of a teenage worker earlier this year.

The fines follow the death of 17-year-old Dusty Babcock this summer, who was cleaning scrap metal out of a machine at G.D. Roberts & Co. in Columbus on June 27 when it came down on him. Babcock was caught in the machine and died several days later at a Madison hospital.

The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration says it found 16 serious health and safety violations at the shop, and ruled that having proper lockout devices and more training could have prevented the death.

OSHA is proposing fines of more than $119,000 which the company can appeal.