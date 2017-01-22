Huge crowd for Madison Women’s March

There was a massive crowd for Madison’s Women’s March on Saturday. Madison Police tweeted an estimate of between 75-and-100-thousand people on a day when huge crowds also gathered in other U.S. cities.

Speakers included Sagashus Levingston of Madison. “I agree that the measure of a society is how it treats its women and girls, but one of the best measures of a society is how it treats those women and girls most marginalized,” she said.

“The next four years are going to be tough, and we are going to have to make them full of speaking and standing up and very strong activism, but first, we will have to make them full of kindness,” said Madison teacher Abigail Swetz.

At one point the crowd stretched all the way from the Capitol to the Libary Mall. The crowds were the largest since the Act 10 protests of 2011, a fact alluded to by Madison Mayor Paul Soglin: “Governor Walker, they’re back!”

Police reported no significant problems or issues, and also tweeted “thanks all for being peaceful.”

More photos and audio at WRN’s Facebook page.