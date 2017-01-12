Marquette knocks off Seton Hall in OT

The Marquette Golden Eagles coughed up a seven-point lead with 46 seconds left in regulation, then beat Seton Hall 89-86 in overtime at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Wednesday night.

Pirates guard Khadeen Carrington scored seven of his 22 points in the final 35 seconds to tie the game and force overtime.

Marquette went into overtime with senior Luke Fischer and freshman Sam Hauser having already fouled out, but the Golden Eagles (11-5, 2-2 Big East) figured out a way to win.

Freshman point guard Markus Howard poured in 22 points and set a new career high with six assists. His two free throws to start overtime gave Marquette a lead they would never relinquish.

Sophomore center Matt Heldt came off the bench and held Seton Hall’s Angel Delgado without a field goal in overtime. He collected a pair of big rebounds and drew a critical charge that caused Carrington to foul out with 3:06 remaining.