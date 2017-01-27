Parker misses out on NBA All-Star game

The NBA named its all-star reserves on Thursday and Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker wasn’t one of them.

Indiana’s Paul George, Cleveland’s Kevin Love and Atlanta’s Paul Millsap were the East frontcourt selections. The rest of the East reserves consist of Charlotte’s Kemba Walker, Boston’s Isaiah Thomas, Washington’s John Wall and Toronto’s Kyle Lowry.

Parker ranked 10th among Eastern Conference frontcourt players in the final fan voting for the Feb. 19th game in New Orleans.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo made the all-star team as a starter.

Parker is averaging 20.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists a game and is shooting 39% from three-point range. He was the second overall pick in the 2014 draft by the Bucks.

Bucks vs. Toronto Tonight

The Bucks (21-24) face the Raptors in Toronto tonight. The Bucks have lost 6 of their last 7 games.

Toronto has won six straight against the Bucks and 12 of their last 13.