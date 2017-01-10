Search continues for missing Town of Beloit man

A tip line has been set up to help with efforts in locating a missing elderly Rock County man of Beloit man. Town of Beloit Police Chief Ron Northrup says 84-year-old Stuart Austin went missing in his White 2013 Lincoln MKS with a Wounded Warrior Project sticker last week Tuesday.

The Silver Alert issued mentioned Austin may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Northrup says any businesses known to be familiar to Austin have been asked to check their parking lots for his car, and the Department of Criminal Investigations has also notified residents of Austin’s former homes.

Northrup said no activity has been logged on Austin’s credit card, his car hasn’t shown up on a toll-way, and he didn’t have a cell phone. The tip line number is 608-757-7911.

WCLO