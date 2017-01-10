Two Badgers claim two of the Big Ten’s top three Hockey stars

Wisconsin’s Seamus Malone and Luke Kunin were named the Big Ten’s first and third stars of the week for their performances in last weekend’s sweep of Michigan State at the Kohl Center.

Malone was named the first start of the week after a goal and two assists during the series. He opened the scoring just 33 seconds into Saturday’s game with a wrist shot off the post and in to give the Badgers the early 1-0 lead.

Wisconsin captain Luke Kunin sat out Friday night’s series opener after returning from the World Junior Championships with a gold medal. He scored a pair of goals in Saturday’s 5-1 victory. His first goal proved to be the game winning tally.

Kunin now has a team leading 13 goals for the season. He claimed his fourth career weekly award and his third of the season.

The Badgers are off this weekend. They’ll return the week after to host the rival Minnesota Gophers at the Kohl Center.