Walker offers more details on possible UW tuition cut

A day after proposing a tuition cut for University of Wisconsin undergraduate students in his State of the State address, Governor Scott Walker offered more details about the plan during stops across the state.

Speaking to The Jerry Bader Show on affiliate station WTAQ Wednesday, Walker did not say how large of a cut he plans to seek in the budget he will propose later this spring. However, he said the effects of any tuition reduction on UW finances would be covered by the state. “We’ll pay for the reduction, so it’s not going to come out of existing University of Wisconsin funds,” the governor said.

Walker also said that the UW will likely get at least some of the $42 million in new funding it asked for in its budget request, which will be tied to performance. “Things like how many are not only enrolled, but how many graduate, how many graduate in a reasonable amount of time,” Walker said.

UW leaders have voiced caution about the proposal to cut tuition, which makes up a major portion of campus operating budgets. The system has been under a tuition freeze for much of Walker’s tenure as governor.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank released a statement Tuesday, saying they share the goal of making sure college is affordable and accessible to all students. “It is our hope that the governor and legislature will not only fully fund the proposed tuition reduction but also provide additional investment in the UW System in line with the modest request made by the Board of Regents, which is critical if we are to continue providing an outstanding educational experience to our students,” she said.