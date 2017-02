The Wisconsin State Patrol continues to investigate a weekend crash on the interstate near Janesville while killed one person and injured two others.

The State Patrol says a 36-year-old Marshfield man veered of Interstates 39/30 late Saturday night, rolling the vehicle a number of times in a ditch.

A 24-year-old female passenger from Chicago died at the scene. The driver and another passenger, a 46-year-old man, received minor injures.

The names of the victims have not been released.