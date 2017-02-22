Flu cases spike in Wisconsin

Confirmed cases have spiked to nearly a thousand and there have been over 1200 hospitalizations compared to just 235 during the same period last year, according to tallies from the state Department of Health Services (DHS).

DHS recommends getting a flu shot now, and following common sense practices to avoid spreading viruses.



“At this point, the number of flu cases in Wisconsin has already exceeded the number of cases at the peak of flu season last year,” said State Health Officer Karen McKeown. “The flu can be especially harmful for children and people over 65, as well as those with other health problems.”

Influenza numbers are updated every Friday and can be found in the Weekly Respiratory Report.