Holtz email may have violated state campaign rules

A candidate for state Superintendent appears to have broken a campaign law. A campaign-focused email explaining Lowell Holtz’s support among Republicans was sent from his Whitnall Public School email address in May.

Holtz described the beginning of his campaign, which he says was sparked by an approach from a conservative exploratory committee which gave him opportunities to raise his political profile. This appears to be in violation of a state law prohibiting the use of government resources towards campaigns for public office. Holtz retired last year as Whitnall superintendent and is looking to unseat State Superintendent Tony Evers on April 4th.

The email was obtained by One Wisconsin Now, a Madison-based liberal advocacy group.

WSAU