Top-seeded River Falls used a 17-2 run over the last five minutes to beat La Crosse 68-55 in the semifinals of the WIAC Tournament.

Garret Pearson and Devin Buckley scored 13 points each to lead the Falcons.

River Falls (23-3) will host Oshkosh (17-9 in Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship game. The winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.

Oshkosh 75, Whitewater 61

The Titans got 13 points from Max Schebel in their win over the Warhawks (21-6).