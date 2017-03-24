Arrests made in murder of Milwaukee city inspector

It appears that the murder of a city worker on Wednesday was the result of a botched car-jacking. Five suspects are under arrest. Police suspect they killed 64-year-old Greg Zyszkiewicz as he sat in his vehicle. Department of Neighborhood Services Commissioner Preston Cole says procedures will be changed.

“Everthing’s in play. We certainly are reviewing lots of policies and procedures.”

Mayor Tom Barrett says Zyszkiewicz, a 33 year city employee, was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, and that the inspection he was performing “was not one that would ordinarily necessitate a police presence.”

The suspects are in their teens and early twenties. FOX-6 News reports many of them were out on bond on previous carjacking charges.