Dodge County Sheriff Lieutenant dragged by vehicle

A 22-year-old Waupun man is in custody, after leading Dodge County Sheriff’s Department on a chase that involved dragging a lieutenant a short distance.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt says his officer is doing well, but remains a little sore, after being dragged by the driver he had pulled over. “The driver very slowly put the car into gear, and he was trying to reach in to put it out of gear…or try to turn the car off,” Schmidt said. “He just didn’t have enough time.”

The driver, identified as Matthew Ellcey, was arrested in Waupun after crashing his vehicle and then running away.

Schmidt says his officer suffered minor injuries to a hand and foot.

