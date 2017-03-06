Former Badger Carlini named semifinalist for 2016 AAU Sullivan Award

Lauren Carlini, who is the only four-time All-American in Wisconsin volleyball history, is a semifinalist for the 2016 AAU James E. Sullivan Award.

The Sullivan Award has been presented annually since 1930 to the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States. Representatives from the AAU created the Sullivan Award with the intent to recognize contributions and achievements across the country of amateur athletes.

Carlini joins Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne, who was one of five finalists for the award in 2000, as the only other Badger recognized.

A 6’2 setter, Carlini earned four All-America honors during her career, including three first-team honors. She was named the 2014 Big Ten Conference Player of the Year and earned four first-team all-conference awards. The Aurora, Illinois, native was also a two-time Big Ten Setter of the Year and was named the 2013 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

During her four seasons, the Badgers qualified for four straight NCAA tournaments. The Badgers finished runner-up in 2013. UW also never finished lower than fourth in the Big Ten standings in her four years, winning the championship in 2014.

After a first round of voting, six finalists will be announced and proceed to a second round of voting. The final award announcement will be made on April 11 at the New York Athletic club.