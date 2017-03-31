Lawmakers look to curtail school referendums

Republican lawmakers have introduced a series of six bills aimed at placing new restrictions on school referendums. The proposed changes include restricting when those votes can take place and capping how long tax increases stay in effect at five years.

Dan Rossmiller with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards says lawmakers are getting involved in decisions that should be left up to local voters. “These are local decisions based on local voters’ assessment of what the school district’s needs are,” he says.

The push follows several elections that have seen voters approve millions of dollars worth of referenda on ballots, as schools look for funding to deal with growing populations, fund district operations, and replace aging buildings. Dozens of those questions will also appear on ballots across the state next week.