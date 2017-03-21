Milwaukee foster mom charged with brutalizing baby

A Milwaukee woman is charged with severely beating her three-month-old foster child. Dominique Lindsey faces felony charges, accused of abusing the baby boy to the point of breaking his arms and legs. Foster care advocate Susan Conwell of “Kids Matter” says she wonders how the abuse was allowed to go undetected for months.

“This is horrifying, it’s very tragic,” Conwell said. “If anything we should look at it as a call for good people, patient people to step forward and become foster parents.”

Lindsey also had custody of the baby boy’s two-year-old sister. Investigators say a concerned friend’s call to Child Protective Services may have saved the baby’s life.