Panthers to play for trip to the “Big Dance” tonight

The Milwaukee Panthers entered the Horizon League Tournament in Detroit riding a nine game losing streak.  They had lost 23 games and were the 10th and final seed in the Tournament with a 4-14 record.

Three wins later and the upset minded Panthers are playing for the Horizon League Championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Milwaukee knocked off the 6th-seeded UIC Flames 74-68 in last night’s semifinals in Detroit and will face Northern Kentucky in tonight’s 6 p.m. championship game.

With the game tied 61-61 with 3:49 to play, the Panthers finished on a 13-7 run to become the first 10-seed to ever advance to a Horizon League tournament final.

Sophomore Brock Stull had 17 points and 10 rebounds.  Junior Brett Prahl and senior Cody Wichmann added 15 points each as the Panthers improved to 11-23.

Northern Kentucky 84, Youngstown State 74

Drew McDonald scored 26 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Norse in the semifinal victory at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.


