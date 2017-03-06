Second woman charged in Waupaca County murder plot

A second woman has been charged in Waupaca County for her role in a suspected murder plot.

Prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Darlene M. Norkett with solicitation of first degree intentional homicide, and conspiracy to commit first degree homicide. Last week, 45-year-old Alison Roe of Waupaca was charged with a count of attempt to commit first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.

The two are accused of exchanging numerous text and Facebook messages, with threats to kill family members and friends of Norkett. The alleged plot was uncovered last Thursday night, when one of the potential targets talked to a sheriff’s deputy.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Norkett, who is believed to be out of state currently. Roe was arrested and is being held on a $2,500 dollar cash bond. Both face up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

Roe, who is due back in court Tuesday, was acquitted in late January of the March of 2015 stabbing death of a Fremont man.

