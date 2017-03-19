Stevens Point Captures third straight WIAA title

Stevens Point captured its third straight WIAA Boys Division 1 state basketball championship in convincing fashion, rolling to a 85-56 win over Arrowhead at the Kohl Center on Saturday night.

The Panthers scored the first 13 points of the game and never looked back. Junior forward Joey Hauser finished with 33 points and 21 rebounds to lead Stevens Point (22-4).

Senior guard Trevell Cunningham had 22 points and six rebounds to lead Arrowhead.

Stevens Point became the eighth school in WIAA history to have won three straight championships. Whitefish Bay Dominican has five straight titles (2012-16). Randolph has four straight tournament titles (2002-05). Stevens Point is joined by Germantown, Beloit, Marathon, Milwaukee Vincent and Racine St. Catherines to have won three in-a-row.

Division 2 – La Crosse Central 55, Cedarburg 53

La Crosse Central senior guard Kobe King scored a game-high 28 points, helping the Red Raiders knock off Cedarburg 55-53 to win the Boys WIAA Division 2 state title.

King, who is a University of Wisconsin recruit, scored 21 of his 28 in the second half, giving La Crosse Central its first WIAA title in 92 years. Central last won a championship (Class A) in 1925.

John Diener led Cedarburg with 28 points in the loss.

Division 3 – Appleton Xavier 73, Prescott 47

Hunter Plamann poured in 30 points and Nate DeYoung had 18 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Xavier hawks to a 73-47 win over Prescott in the WIAA Division 3 State Championship game.

Xavier (28-0) capped off a perfect season.

Owen Hamilton led Prescott with 21 points and 16 rebounds before fouling out with 4:22 to play.

Division 4 – Destiny 76, Darlington 55

The Destiny Eagles captured the WIAA Division 4 State Championship game, 76-55 over the Darlington Redbirds at the Kohl Center on Saturday afternoon.

Destiny (25-1) senior Terrance Banyard had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the way.

Will Schwartz finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Prescott (27-1).

Division 5 – Barneveld 58, Shullsburg 28

Matthew Myers scored 20 points to lead Barneveld past Shullsburg, 58-28, in the WIAA Division 5 Boys State Basketball title game.

The Golden Eagles (26-3) shot 57% from the field and held the Miners (26-3) to 25% from the field.

The championship is the first in boys basketball for Barneveld.