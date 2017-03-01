Vice President Mike Pence to visit Janesville Friday

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit Janesville on Friday.

Governor Scott Walker told reporters in Madison Wednesday afternoon that Pence will be in the southern Wisconsin city, although the governor said he would not able to attend due to a scheduling conflict. “I think it’s great,” Walker said, adding that he hopes President Donald Trump will consider coming back to the state soon as well.

The White House has not yet announced Pence’s plan to be in Wisconsin and no details are available about the location or time of a possible appearance.

Trump and Pence were both in Wisconsin in December, where they both appeared at a “thank you” rally in West Allis.