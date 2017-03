Home sales dropped, but prices rose in Wisconsin last month.

A monthly report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association (WRA) shows sales of existing homes dipped 2.6 percent compared to last February. However, home prices year-over-year rose by 6.1 percent.

WRA board chairman Erik Sjowall places much of the blame on a shortage of homes on the market. The median price of a home sold in Wisconsin last month was $154,900.