Northeast Wisconsin pipeline not being rebuilt

A pipeline that brings gasoline from Milwaukee to northeastern Wisconsin will not be rebuilt.

The West Shore Pipeline Company shutdown the line in March of last year because of a leak. Since then, the industry and Governor Walker’s administration took steps to try to offset the loss in supply.

Wisconsin Petroleum Council executive director Erin Roth says that, fortunately, there has not been a big uptick in gas prices since the pipeline’s closure. He says they’ll have to continue to do all they can to get adequate supplies into the region.

Since the shutdown, U.S. Venture has been using ships to bring fuel into the Port of Green Bay. He says Governor Walker also extended the delivery hours for tanker trucks that are coming into the region.

Roth says he hasn’t heard that any other companies might be interested in building a pipeline. He notes it’s a long process to get permits and easements from property owners.

WHBY