DWD phasing out automated unemployment phone system

The newly unemployed will have to use the Internet to apply for their first Wisconsin jobless benefits, starting May 24th.

The state’s Workforce Development agency plans to phase out its automated phone system for taking initial benefit claims. Officials say about four of every five benefit claims are already made online, and agency secretary Ray Allen says a shift to online filing would make the operation more efficient.

Recipients can still file their weekly claims on the phone for now — and they can still call with questions about their online applications.