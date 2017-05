Junior Guerra took the loss in his first minor-league rehab start at Class AA Biloxi on Monday night. Guerra allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts in five innings of work.

Of the six hits allowed, two were home runs, but Guerra did retire the final eight hitters he faced. The Brewers right-hander is recovering from a strained right calf and he’s expected to make one more start with Biloxi before returning to the Brewers in Milwaukee.