Ashwaubenon teen arrested twice for drunk driving

An 18-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving twice in less than 3 hours early Sunday.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety responded around 4:30 a.m. to a crash, where a vehicle had struck a light pole. “When the officers arrived they encountered our 18-year-old suspect who admitted to drinking at a grad party,” said Ashwaubenon Public Safety Captain Jody Crocker.

Preston Bierhals was cited with an OWI First Offense and was released to an adult who signed a responsibility agreement saying the teen would be monitored for 12 hours and not be allowed to drive. Just hours later though, Bierhals was arrested for OWI again, this time in a different vehicle.

Crocker says this situation was a recipe for disaster. “This person is still intoxicated and drove into an area where we had heavy pedestrian traffic and other vehicular traffic at the entrance to a triathlon or an exit of a triathlon,” said Crocker.

Bierhals was cited for an OWI Second offense and was taken to the Brown County Jail. He’s also facing two counts of bail jumping charges from an unrelated incident.

Crocker says charges are also possible for the adult who signed the responsibility agreement. WTAQ