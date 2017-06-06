Didion Milling hopes to start work again soon in Cambria

Although part of their plant was lost in an explosion last Wednesday, officials with Didion Milling say other parts of their facility could be back up and running in less than two weeks.

Company President Riley Didion told the Cambria Village Board Monday night that, while portions of the building were badly damaged in the blast, the ethanol and grain elevator operation were not impacted. “We still have a large portion of our business that is going,” he said.

The explosion killed three workers and injured 11 others. OSHA is leading an investigation into the cause, while Columbia County sheriff’s officials say parts of the property still are not safe to finish the investigation.

Didion safety officer Kurt Baird told the board that they plan to demolish the damaged area and rebuild. “We have a lot of things to sift through to get to the bottom of this,” he said.