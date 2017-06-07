Steven Avery’s attorney files motions in murder appeal

The attorney for Steven Avery filed a motion in Manitowoc County Wednesday seeking a new trial for the convicted killer.

Attorney Kathleen Zellner’s motion and arguments are spelled out in over 1,200 pages, in which she claims Avery’s conviction was the result of planted evidence and false testimony. Several key pieces of evidence from the case were tested again, after Zellner made that request in August of last year.

A jury found Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey guilty of the murder of freelance photographer Teresa Halbach in 2007. The case case gained international attention after the release of the Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”

WHBY