Budget panel back to work this week

Work on a new two-year state budget is expected to resume this week. The legislature’s Joint Finance Committee — which has not met since June 15 — has scheduled a meeting for Thursday on some remaining issues. However, the agenda does not indicate any action on what’s been the main budget sticking point between Senate and Assembly Republicans: transportation funding.

A state budget was supposed to be in place by July 1. Governor Scott Walker said last week that he expects a budget to be complete by the end of the summer — which could be as late as September 22.

The budget panel has also scheduled a public hearing on the $3 billion Foxconn incentive package. That will take place beginning at 11:00 Tuesday, at Gateway Technical College in Sturtevant.