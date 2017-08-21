A 55-year-old man was arrested for an 8th drunk driving offense, after police say he led officers on a chase. The Janesville Police Department responded at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, to a report of an SUV driving into oncoming traffic near Centerway St. and Milton Ave.

Officers found the vehicle and followed it, observing erratic driving. The driver didn’t stop and led police on a chase on Highway 11 until the SUV pulled over near County Road H.

Police say Daniel J. Rivers was not able to stand on his own and he showed signs of intoxication.

WCLO