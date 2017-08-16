Marquette signs agreement to play home games at Bucks’ new arena

The Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette University have signed a seven-year agreement in which Marquette’s men’s basketball team will play its home games at the Bucks’ new sports and entertainment arena, beginning with the 2018-19 season.

Milwaukee’s new state-of-the-art sports and entertainment arena is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018 and will serve as the Bucks’ new home, as well as being a major venue for concerts, family shows, boxing, MMA, NCAA men’s basketball tournament games and other special events.

The Bucks and Golden Eagles have each played their last 30 seasons at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, and will play one more season at the facility before moving into the new arena prior to the start of their respective 2018-19 seasons.