St. Norbert’s Coghlin is headed for Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame

St. Norbert College hockey coach Tim Coghlin will be inducted into the 2017 class of the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame.

Coghlin is one of two inductees in the Hall of Fame’s 2017 class, joining John Kennedy of Franklin at the enshrinement banquet to be held Saturday, Sept. 9 in Eagle River at Eagle Waters Resort.

Coghlin has built the St. Norbert hockey program in a national powerhouse in his 24 seasons, compiling a record of 529-138-52. St. Norbert has appeared in 17 NCAA Division III Tournaments since 1997, highlighted by its national championships in 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2014. The Green Knights have made 11 Frozen Four appearances, and placed as national runner-up in 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2016. Coghlin’s eight national title game appearances as a head coach is the second-most in NCAA Division III history.

As a player, Coghlin captained UW-Stevens Point’s first NCAA Division III championship team in 1989 and was an assistant coach with the Pointers when they won the national title in 1993 and finished runner-up in 1992.

Coghlin was a two-time All-America selection as a defenseman and three-time All-NCHA selection at Stevens Point, where he was inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame and ranks among the Pointers’ all-time scoring leaders.

Following his collegiate career, Coghlin signed with the Vancouver Canucks and played briefly with the Milwaukee Admirals in 1989. he injured his shoulder in training camp the next season and joined the Fife Flyers of the British Premier league as a player and assistant coach.

The Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame was founded in 1975 and is housed in the Eagle River Arena. The Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame was established to honor outstanding individuals responsible for the development and success of amateur ice hockey in the State of Wisconsin.