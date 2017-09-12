Appleton man killed in plane crash

A 68-year-old Appleton man was killed in a plane crash, southwest of Neenah, on Tuesday morning.

Lieutenant Tim Eichman of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department said the ultralight plane went down in a field in the town of Vinland, around 8:30 a.m. The crash site is near Highway G, between Highways 76 and T.

He says the pilot was the only person on board, and he died at the scene. Eichman says they’re trying to figure out where he took off, and where he was heading. Because it’s an ultralight plane, Eichman says pilots don’t need to submit a formal flight plan to the FAA.

WHBY